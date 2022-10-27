Real Madrid Scouts in attendance as Endrick scores first senior goal
Brazilian starlet Endrick continues to make history as he celebrated his first senior goal for Palmeiras, netting in front of suitors Real Madrid, 90 min understands.
Real Madrid were in attendance to witness the 16-year-old’s debut against Cortiba at the start of the month, and Los Blancos were again represented to see his first goal.
After coming on at half-time of their game at Athletico Paranaense, Endrick created one and then headed home his first-goal as he inspired a 3-1 success.
Already the youngest ever player to feature for Palmeiras, he is now their youngest Goalscorer and he is very much the talk of Brazilian football.
“My first goals in the main team of Palmeiras, I dedicate to my family, who are my inspiration, my education and my protection. I hope to repay the affection of the people of Palmeiras, and of all Brazilians who also support me,” Endrick stated after the game.
“I hope to continue turning my Dreams into goals and achievements. Heartfelt thanks for all the love!”
Sources close to Real believe a deal is all but in place with Palmeiras to take Endrick to the Spanish capital in 2024 – the earliest point at which he will be eligible to move to Europe.
Endrick, who was a visitor to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, is also very much on the radar of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea.
One South American source told 90 min that other Clubs have not yet given up on Endrick, and while it is almost accepted that he is Madrid-bound, nothing is official and Rival sides will still compete for his signature.