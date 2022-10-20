Real Madrid received letter from RFEF confirming Alaba’s goal vs Elche should have stood

At the recently conducted Ballon d’Or gala, Real Madrid had a successful day as Karim Benzema won the Golden Orb for the Best Player of the Year, while Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Yashin Trophy for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

However, in a strange decision, Real Madrid were voted the third-best team in Europe, behind Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool, even though Los Blancos won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

It has not gone down entirely well with some sections and now, former Premier League manager, Claudio Ranieri has also questioned the decision. Speaking in an interview with MARCA, the Italian tactician said:

“This is very rare. Normally the one who has won the Champions League and La Liga will win. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and they deserve more than others. Many times with the prizes they do what they want.”

Ranieri, who won the Premier League with Leicester City, also insisted that Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or triumph was well-deserved, saying: “It is very fair that he wins the Ballon d’Or. They had a Magnificent season. He is a great player who deserves everything.”

The Italian tactician also showered praise on his compatriot and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as he said: “It’s normal for Ancelotti to beat my records. He’s a phenomenal coach, what he has achieved has been done by very few.

“He is a caring coach and creates a very pleasant atmosphere. All the players respect him a lot, those who play and those who don’t, and that means that he is truly a great person.”

Ranieri also delivered his verdict on the recent El Clásico which Real Madrid won 3-1 against Barcelona. The ex-Watford and Chelsea boss insisted that Los Blancos were deserved winners as they are a team that is ready, whereas the Blaugrana are undergoing a rebuild.

“Real Madrid is superior to a lot of teams and will be in contention to win La Liga and the Champions League,” Ranieri stated.

“Xavi is trying to build a great group of players and he must give encouragement and strength. And that is not easy. Real Madrid are a team that is already made and Barça are rebuilding everything,” they added.