Real Madrid midfielder reveals his ‘long-term goal’ is to become club captain

Federico Valverde has enjoyed a tremendous rise in stature over the past couple of years. The 24-year-old has been critical to the success of that Los Blancos have enjoyed in Carlo Ancelotti’s second stint as manager and have emerged as one of the ‘untouchables’ in the team.

Be it in his natural central midfield position or on the right flank, the Uruguayan international continues to give his all and leave everything on the pitch. On top of that, Valverde has also added goals and creativity to his game, making himself a much more pivotal cog in the process.

Time and again, Valverde has shown his passion for the club, his ‘Madridismo’ on the pitch. And the 24-year-old has now revealed that his long-term goal is to go and don the captain’s armband for Real Madrid in the future.

“My long-term goal is to wear the captain’s armband at Real Madrid, a Legacy that few players have been able to enjoy,” Valverde said (h/t Madrid Zone).

While the midfielder harbors ambitions of captaining the team, Real Madrid themselves see him as a leader of the team for the future.

The club have placed tremendous faith in the former Penarol starlet, which was reflected in the long-term contract that they handed him, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

Valverde has more than repaid that faith already with some stunning displays, with the most recent one coming against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League.

In all, the 24-year-old has already scored eight goals across all competitions this season, finding the back of the net in crucial Encounters against Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, among several others.

The Uruguayan has shown that he has the characteristics to take over the captain’s armband in the future.

With the current leadership group of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez all in the final phase of their respective careers, it might not be long before Valverde is asked to step up and take over.