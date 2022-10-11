Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Picks his best-ever goal – and it’s not that mind-bending Brazil free-kick!

The iconic left-back also opened up on how David Beckham joined in with the pranks in the Madrid dressing room as he appeared on Simply The Best

Even if you don’t quite remember Roberto Carlos’ stunning free-kick for Brazil against France in 1997, you know which one we are talking about. You’ve definitely seen the camera angle from behind Carlos, as his outside-of-the-foot effort violently swerves from right to left before kissing the inside of the post and nestling in the back of the net.

For most players, that would easily be the best goal they have ever scored in their career. Even the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to hit such outrageous shots in their storied careers.

For Carlos, though, it is not his number one. That honor instead goes to another out-of-this-world effort from one of the most magical left boots the game has ever seen.

“My best goal? You think I’m going to say the one against France, but I’m not!” Carlos told GOAL as he and former Brazil team-mate Gilberto Silva appeared on Simply The Best.

“I’m going to say the one I scored against Tenerife at Real Madrid. It was a complicated goal, the ball was meant to go out of play, but I managed to score.”





Carlos was part of a Real Madrid side that contained a host of ‘galacticos’, including Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo – who he ranks as his toughest-ever opponent – and David Beckham.

And when discussing the biggest Joker that he has shared a dressing room with, he revealed that the ex-England Captain was not afraid to get stuck in and pull a few pranks of his own.

“Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Gilberto, Cicinho, Fernando Hierro,” they began. “Even Beckham participated in our pranks.

“Imagine Beckham, who is really British and serious, was part of the group.”

Check out the full Episode of Simply The Best with Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva is GOAL’s YouTube channel.