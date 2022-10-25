Real Madrid finally beaten! Winners, Losers and ratings as Champions League winners stunned by Leipzig

Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

The goalkeeper produced some strong saves but he made it easy for Gvardiol to knock in the opener by diverting a save back into the middle of the box. Later in the half, he came too far out, was easily beaten and Lucky to see a long-range shot hit the side of the net. There wasn’t much he could do about the home team’s second goal, though.

Lucas Vazquez (5/10):

Got forward a lot and tried hard to help his team create something from the wing as he took the place of Dani Carvajal, who has underwhelmed so much this season. However, he is clearly not the answer to Madrid’s problems on the right. Just not good enough.

Eder Militao (7/10):

Overall he looked good and was once again a wall at the back for Madrid. Saying that, he let Timo Werner go free in the Vital moment as the German Attacker moved towards the back post and tapped in the goal that made it 3-1.

Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

Quite underwhelming as he did not react to the loose ball that Gvardiol jumped at to open the scoring then failed to stand up to a couple of other Leipzig attacks.

Nacho (5/10):

A third start in the Champions League for Carlo Ancelotti’s men this season and while he was not terrible, he did nothing to stand out either before he was replaced by David Alaba with just over 20 minutes left.