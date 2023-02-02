Real Madrid 1-0 Valencia LIVE: Asensio scores

Good evening everybody and welcome along to another MARCA in English live blog, this time taking you through the LaLiga Santander Clash between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid know they have to win, after dropping points against Real Sociedad in their last home game. Los Blancos are eight points behind rivals Barcelona who are top of the table, and know that they can’t afford to slip up, particularly at home.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are in a slump. They’ve won just three of their last seven matches in LaLiga, while they were also pummeled by rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana.

However, they face one of the most struggling sides in the league in the form of Valencia, and are expected to get back to winning ways.

Following a defeat to Real Valladolid, Gennaro Gattuso was sacked from his post as head coach, meaning that Valencia will be under new management on Thursday.

There form has been poor, with just one win in their last ten league matches.

Real Madrid vs Valencia – Latest Updates

When does Real Madrid vs Valencia start?

The LaLiga Santander fixture between Real Madrid and Valencia will kick off at 21:00 CET, which is the local time in Madrid. For viewers in the UK the match will kick off at 20:00 GMT. Viewers in the United States of America can watch the match at 12:00 PST and 15:00 EST.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid and Valencia can do so on ITVX, whereas viewers in America can tune into the fixture on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.