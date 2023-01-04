Real Estate Agent With Same Name as Golfer Is Invited to the Masters

It is the stuff golfers’ Dreams are made of: a formal invitation from Augusta National Golf Club to compete in the Masters Tournament, considered the most prestigious event on the golf calendar.

When Scott Stallings, a real estate agent from Georgia, and his wife, Jenny, opened the door to their house on St. Simons Island on New Year’s Eve, they found that just such an invitation had arrived via UPS.

The envelope, in a brilliant shade of green instantly recognizable to Golfers as Masters Green, was emblazoned with the gold logo of the Augusta National Golf Club. And it was addressed to Mr. Stallings.

Inside was another Envelope bearing his name — Mr. Scott Stallings — in calligraphy and an invitation from the club’s board of governors, signed by Fred S. Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National, cordially welcoming him to participate in the Masters Tournament in April.