Real Central New Jersey takes step toward bringing professional soccer to Greater Trenton area – Trentonian

Professional soccer took a big step toward coming to the Greater Trenton area.

Real Central New Jersey and the United Soccer League announced a partnership on Monday that gives the Mercer-county based club exclusive rights to Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania to explore the possibility of bringing a pro team to the region that could ultimately include a men’s team in USL League One and a Women’s outfit in the USL Super League.

“It was always a vision,” said men’s general manager and partner Ira Jersey. “Thinking about where we sit in the soccer landscape, we are an hour away from two pro teams, but they are not necessarily accessible for local families. A challenge for developing young players in the United States is the lack of local platforms to play professionally close to home and school. Local professional Clubs allow players to test themselves at a younger age.”

RCNJ was founded in 2020 to offer a platform for players and fans to access high-quality soccer playing and viewing opportunities. It has debuted pre-professional sides in USL League Two and the WPSL. The Women’s team won the Mid-Atlantic division this summer and hosted the East Regional at Mercer County Community College.

“Why not us?” said Women’s general manager and partner Ben Chrenlich. “Let’s be New Jersey through and through. The women’s game is growing at an exponential rate. We’re in a prime region to have a professional opportunity.

“Our pre-professional Women’s program provides an opportunity for the top players across Central New Jersey to play in a highly competitive environment throughout the summer months. We have been incredibly impressed with the quality of play, player commitment, and success achieved in our first two seasons. Players are increasingly interested in Pursuing professional opportunities and we are excited to begin the effort to bring professional-level soccer to players and fans throughout Central Jersey.”

Jersey said work towards this agreement began in January as the club sought out investors to build its brand as well as search for a suitable stadium option. The agreement with the USL allows RCNJ to stretch its reach into Hunterdon and Monmouth counties as well as Bucks County in Pennsylvania South of Route 202.

The earliest the club may begin fielding a pro side wouldn’t be until after the 2024 season, Jersey said.

“Through its teams in USL League Two and USL Academy, Real Central New Jersey has created a new pathway for top players and strong connections with a community that absolutely loves soccer,” said Justin Papadakis, USL COO and Chief Real Estate Officer. “The club’s leadership has an excellent understanding of the benefits that a professional club could provide to local fans, players, and businesses. We are working with them on the steps needed to achieve that vision.”

Real Central NJ is hosting a listening session and USA-Iran watch party on Nov. 29 at Arooga’s Bar and Grill in Ewing that will allow supporters to be part of the process.

“We’re excited to meet with soccer fans in Central New Jersey,” said partner and Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Ryan. “We’re uniquely Jersey, and since Central Jersey is real and not beholden to New York or Philly, our soccer culture should reflect the qualities that are uniquely us.

“Adding a professional program to our pre-professional teams will not only elevate regional soccer, but it will increase the opportunities for our club’s sponsors, business partners, fans, and supporters to connect through the sport and our club, which has been an important part of our vision from the beginning.”