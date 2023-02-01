Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski marks return with goal as Xavi’s side go eight points clear

Robert Lewandowski marked his return from suspension with a goal as Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 to go eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Xavi’s side had to work hard to break down the resilient hosts in Seville, with goalkeeper Rui Silva denying a frustrated Pedri three times.

But Raphinha eventually found the breakthrough in the 65th minute when he tapped in from an Alex Balde cross after Frenkie de Jong caught out the Betis defense with a quickly-taken free-kick.

Lewandowski fired home his 14th league goal of the season with 10 minutes remaining to seal the three points in his first league outing since 31 December, although a comical own goal from Jules Kounde late on led to a nervy finish.

Barcelona have hit the 50-point mark at the Midway stage of the season and have a comfortable eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, who face Valencia on Thursday.

