Reaggravated injury sidelines Duke basketball point guard again

When the Duke basketball team plays the unranked Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-2 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 1 pm ET Saturday (ACCN), the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) will be without junior Captain Jeremy Roach. According to a press release from the program, the 6-foot-2 point guard has aggravated his toe injury.

It will be Roach’s second absence this season. The first one, also due to the injured toe, came on Dec. 10 when Duke defeated the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in Durham.

