Reaggravated injury sidelines Duke basketball point guard again

When the Duke basketball team plays the unranked Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-2 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 1 pm ET Saturday (ACCN), the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) will be without junior Captain Jeremy Roach. According to a press release from the program, the 6-foot-2 point guard has aggravated his toe injury.

It will be Roach’s second absence this season. The first one, also due to the injured toe, came on Dec. 10 when Duke defeated the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in Durham.

Roach, who has drawn a start in every game he’s played this season, sustained the toe injury in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title bout in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 27.

They returned to that game. However, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has noted several times that the injury has been nagging him ever since.

And there is evidence of that in Jeremy Roach’s recent box scores. After posting back-to-back single-digit scoring outings for the first time this season, the 21-year-old former five-star recruit scored only four points and shot 0-for-8 from the field in Duke’s 84-60 road loss to the unranked NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday night.

Following the meeting against Boston College — the Blue Devils tallied a 75-59 win over the Eagles in Durham on Dec. 3 — Duke Returns home to the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium to battle the Pitt Panthers at 7 pm ET Wednesday.

