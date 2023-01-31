Reagan Wilson leads Sickles girls soccer on, off the field

TAMPA, Fla. — When you’re this close to making history, you put in the extra work. The Sickles High School girls soccer team is on the verge of the program’s first district title.

And helping the Gryphons make school history is senior Reagan Wilson.

“I love this sport,” Wilson said.

This is a tight-knit team with a bond that carries over onto the field.

“Everyone had passion,” senior Amanda Simpson said. “No matter what, no matter what game it is we’re playing, an amazing team, the worst team, everyone’s willing to give it everything they’ve got.”

“A class team that just works together and builds as a family, and we’re here to be the best team we’ve ever had here at Sickles,” Coach Patrick Dominique said.

Wilson leads the team in scoring, but also in inspiration. She started playing soccer at the very young age of 4. It was a family affair, but Wilson soon discovered how much she loved the sport. And how much she needed it.

“I love being able to play a sport with my teammates,” she said. “And I just love the whole environment of being able to play a team sport with people that I really care about.”

After graduation, Wilson is headed to the Air Force Academy, where she will continue playing the sport she loves so much. Soccer’s taught her a lot about herself, and she can’t wait to see the Lessons it teaches her next.

“I’ve learned to never quit, even when all the odds are against you,” Wilson said. “I’ve learned what determination and grit really is, so that’s really important. I’ve learned almost every important life lesson, I think, from this sport.”