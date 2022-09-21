Ready to sacrifice for Japan, Tokashiki Ramu Returns to the global stage

She may no longer be the go-to girl of Japanese women’s hoops as she once was, but Tokashiki Ramu is back.

And she is fine with it, not having to carry the team night in, night out.

“It’s been a while since I was last on the world stage”, Tokashiki told Reporters ahead of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney starting on Thursday (22 September).

“I just hope I can showcase everything I’ve been working on in practice”.

The 31-year-old center has rejoined the fold, to a Japan team who are considered one of the tournament favorites in a Group B including France, Serbia, Mali, Canada and hosts Australia.

The last time Tokashiki appeared at a major international competition goes back to Rio 2016where Japan raised a few eyebrows by making the eventual gold medalists United States uncomfortable for one half in their quarter-final.

At Tokyo 2020, Tom Hovasse‘s Japan went out and proved their performance at the previous Games was no fluke, storming to the silver medal behind the US

Tokashiki had to settle for being a Spectator of her teammates’ fairytale run to the final, after tearing the ACL in her right knee in December 2020.

Clearly, it wasn’t the summer she was hoping for, having been the pillar of the Squad for so many years. Words like painful or Tears wouldn’t begin to describe the despondence she felt.

Under Hovasse’s successor Onzuka ToruTokashiki Returns to a Japan team different to the one she left.

Reaching the Olympic podium has given the current group of players a confidence they previously did not have. There is squad depth, too.

Tokashiki still has a point of difference with unique size for a Japanese at 1.93 meters but her role has changed, from being the focal point to one of the key players.

In Rio, she averaged 36 minutes a game to go with 17 points and six boards, but those numbers are no longer expected to be there in Sydney.

“I’m not used to everything yet, but I feel like we’re a brand new team”, Tokashiki said. “Before our roles were clearly defined with lots of plays called out but now everyone does a bit of everything which is refreshing.

“I’ll do whatever the Coach asks me to do. My style at the Rio Olympics was to post up and play down low, to help balance the inside and outside game which is why I probably stood out, I think.

“We don’t have a lot of size which is where I like to think I can contribute to the team. Grabbing rebounds, Defending and being physical with bigs. It’s the dirty work but I want to do whatever I can”.

Despite a new order at Japan, Tokashiki is excited about this World Cup. She is looking forward to reuniting and playing against her old Seattle Storm teammate Lauren Jacksonwho is making her own Reprisal of sorts.

And as no small carrot, the Champions of this World Cup will be handed a place for the next Olympic Games in Paris, and you can bet Tokashiki is more than determined to be there to say the least.

But first things first: Mali is Thursday.

“We’ve got Mail then Serbia to start off. I want to make sure I do my job and help us get out of the group”, Tokashiki said.

“Until I play in the Olympics I don’t think I’ll ever get over (not playing in Tokyo. But it’s not easy to win a medal. I’m a Veteran now at 31 but until I’m through with the Olympics there’ll always be something stuck in my throat.

“I need to keep working to the fullest each and every day”.