‘Ready to play- Mexican boxer Canelo applauded for Golf return

Canelo golf: Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez has had a mixed 2022 where he went on to lose for the second time in his pro career. Although he bounced back by beating Gennadiy Golovkin next, the loss against Dmitry Bivol appeared to put a dent in Canelo’s boxing dominance. That said, the Mexican boxer seems to be in a positive spirit at the moment.

Canelo Alvarez loves golfing, and it’s not new to the Sporting community. He even notched a high-level performance in the latest Icon series and is viable to unveil another performance on the golf court. Or at least that’s what his social media post indicates.

Posting a picture of himself, Canelo Alvarez wrote, “Ready to play.”

The social media post sent several people into a frenzy as they backed the boxer to perform on the golf court. Here’s how people reacted to Canelo Alvarez golfing.

When will Canelo Alvarez return to boxing?

Canelo Alvarez was supposed to rematch Dmitry Bivol upon surpassing Gennadiy Golovkin. Since the goal is accomplished, it makes sense to host the rematch. However, Canelo looks likely to defend his Undisputed super middleweight status against British boxer Jon Ryder. Ryder is currently a mandatory challenger to Canelo’s championship, and that fight can be the immediate next.

Eddie Hearn has already outlined his plans, which will ultimately lead Canelo Alvarez against Dmitry Bivol again. Unlike the first fight, the rematch can happen at 168 lbs and not 175 lbs. Canelo currently holds all the world titles at 168 lbs but David Benavidez can challenge him soon.

The super middleweight division is stacked with a-listed fighters with Benavidez vs Plant already in the works. Henceforth, Canelo Alvarez needs to fight his way to retain dominance, especially after his loss against Bivol in May last year. Fans continue to speculate as Canelo and Eddie Hearn are yet to announce the champion’s boxing return officially.

