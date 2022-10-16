Ready to make an ultra-stylish statement? Try a matching set

A matching set makes a stylish statement.

While I’m not very particular about matching when it comes to my Everyday apparel, dressing for golf unleashes a wave of pickiness. I want all the elements of my outfit to match, including my shoes, hat and glove.

And if each piece of the outfit happens to be made by a different manufacturer, matching can become more difficult. Shades of pink are pretty much infinite, after all, and not all of them complement each other.

One way to combat the complex issues that can arise when trying to assemble a complementary ensemble is to simply purchase a matching set.

Jessica Marksbury





Just a few short years ago, matching sets were seemingly relegated solely to women of a certain age, but not anymore! Today’s sets feature trendy prints and modern details, perfect for women of any age. Plus, they’re sold as separates, so you can go all in on the set or choose one piece you prefer.

The best part? Matching sets are very in, so wearing one ensures you’ll look of-the-moment both on and off the course.

Check out a few of our favorite sets below, and for more fashionable finds, scroll through the Inventory available in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Lululemon Nulux Half-Zip Long Sleeve Shirt $98 Whether you’re on a golf course, hard court, grass, or clay, this Lightweight long sleeve offers the freedom of movement you need. buy now

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long $64 On the court, course or on the trails, keep them on their toes in this lined, lightweight skirt. buy now

J. Lindeberg Rosa Golf $65 JL’s Rosa Golf bucket hat offers anti-static treatment, wind protection with ripstop fabrication, and breathability with mesh lining and ventilation holes. The elastic sweatband provides comfort, the generous brim gives you extra sun protection, and the seasonal print adds a finishing touch. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg Asher Golf $115 The JL Asher Polo offers a style with a twist. It features a wider rib collar, quarter zip opening and open sleeves. Asher is finished with an Argyle print and pique knitted fabric. It provides high comfort with a soft feel and wicks moisture to keep the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg Billa Knitted Golf $195 The J Lindeberg Billa Golf Skort is designed with knitted jacquard fabric featuring an Argyle pattern. The A-Line shape offers a flattering look, the elastic waistband provides comfortable wear, and the inner shorts provide extra coverage when needed. Buy Now View Product

Greyson Willow Toile Archer Hoodie $168 The Greyson Willow Toile Archer Hoodie is designed with 4 way stretch, luxury brushed fleece to keep you warm and cozy. The cropped, boxy design is completed with embroidered logo branding, a drawstring hood with beaded detailing, and hand pockets for accessories. Buy Now View Product

Greyson Willow Toile Scarlett Polo $118 The Greyson Willow Toile Scarlett polo is designed with 4 way stretch fabric enhanced for breathability. Machine washable with resistance to shrinkage and wrinkling. 90% polyester / 10% spandex Buy Now View Product

Greyson Willow Toile Leo Skirt $128 The Greyson Willow Toile Leo Skirt is designed with super soft, blended performance fabric enhanced for breathability and comfort. Details include hidden pockets and pleats designed for shape retention. UV protection / resistance to wrinkles and pilling Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Sleeveless Airflow Popover Polo $110 The RLX Airflow Polo is designed with Lightweight fabric that offers moisture-wicking, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. This sleeveless design will help keep you cool. It is also designed with an open v neck placket with stand collar, print detailing, and bicolor stripes at the neck, placket and armholes. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Aim Back Pleats Novelty Print 17″ $145 The RLX Aim Skort is designed with a pleated back and a novelty print to add pop. It offers the same light weight construction and four way stretch, keeping you comfortable and moving with ease throughout your day. The Skort also offers wicking capabilities to draw sweat from the skin for quick evaporation. Back Pleated is equipped with pockets so you can bring along accessories/daily essentials as needed. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Lightweight Airflow ¼ Zip Pullover $145 The RLX Golf Lightweight Airflow ¼ Zip Pullover is designed with a printed finish and offers performance fabric that is breathable, Lightweight and Moisture wicking. The Pullover is equipped with pockets, so feel free to bring along accessories/personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Aim Novelty Print 17″ $145 The RLX Aim Skort is designed with stretch fabric that keeps you moving with ease. Aim displays RLX print at the front and features under shorts to keep you covered. It is equipped with pockets so you can bring along accessories/personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product