Ready to Elevate Your Summer? Here Are Seven Ways We’re Planning to Live Large This Season

Suppose you’d prefer not to Escape the urban environment, which works just fine. You have an excellent opportunity to visit a beautiful local park for a picnic with the squad. Observatory Hill stands out in Sydney with an easy-access location, stellar views and wide-open spaces.

Brisbane locals have their fair share of parks, but our pick is the Roma Street Parkland for its central location, gorgeous landscaping, and space for restrained and extravagant activities. In Melbourne, there’s the Waterfront Splendor of Albert Park, boasting plenty of room to get moving. Just don’t throw any games in the water.

Speaking of games, why not level up your picnic with a bit of friendly competition? For something fast and frantic, get your hands on Throw Throw Burrito, a dodgeball/card hybrid game from the makers of Exploding Kittens. If you’re after physicality, look for Spikeball, a game making waves in the professional backyard sports scene. And if you feel like taking your friends down a notch, get stuck into a game of Bottle Challenge, a hybrid of frisbee and backyard cricket made for one-to-one showdowns.

Images: Declan Blackall; Simone Gallaher (below, first); TEQ Brisbane Marketing (below, second)