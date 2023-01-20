Ready, set … apply! Jersey City to accept requests for Arts and Culture Trust Fund Grants

Jersey City will begin accepting applications Monday for the second round of Grants from the Arts and Culture Trust Fund, aimed at expanding arts education and programming citywide, officials announced.

After some $900,000 was allocated to 89 artists and arts organizations last year in the initial round of funding, city officials say they are looking to promote even more applicants from Jersey City’s flourishing arts community with this latest round of funding. The deadline for submitting a grant application, available on the Cultural Affairs website, is 5 pm, March 3.

“As the first in the state to implement the Arts and Culture Trust Fund, Jersey City remains ahead of the curve in establishing a critical funding source that has already proven to be highly successful in supporting our local artists and programming to benefit the community at large ,” Mayor Steve Fulop said.

The arts trust fund tax, approved by Voters in the November 2020 election, generates approximately $1 million in annual revenue for arts and cultural programs — quadrupling the amount that all of Hudson County receives from the state each year. The funding comes from an annual tax not to exceed two cents per $100 dollars of assessed property value.

Jersey City artist Catriona Rubenis-Stevens was able to employ dozens of artists, musicians, and technicians using the grant money her organization received last year from the Arts and Culture Trust Fund, city officials said. She also expanded her biggest event, the Zombie Opera, to make the unique concert more accessible for everyone to enjoy.

“The opera is often inaccessible because it is so expensive,” said Rubenis-Stevens, owner of Half-Light Productions and director of the Zombie Opera. “That’s why we created the Zombie Opera during the pandemic. To make sure no one is denied access to the arts. We started with all volunteers using a stoop as our stage, but with the grant money from the fund, our concert has quickly grown to attract 4,000 people.

“Importantly, can employ local artists and residents now, so we see the money going straight back into the community.”

Following the grant application process, eligible applicants will be awarded upwards of $25,000 each for general operating support. Program and arts education Grants will also be available, with a maximum of $17,500 each. Additionally, the Jersey City Arts Council will administer an Individual Artist Fellowship grant program to award 20 artists $5,000 each in unrestricted funds.

“The Arts Trust Grants and the Individual Artist Fellowships demonstrate the value of supporting the artists making Jersey City such a vibrant, creative community,” said MacAdam Smith, executive director of the Jersey City Arts Council. “The Grants create more public arts and arts education opportunities for all Residents and build deeper connections between artists and other community groups. We want to thank the city and the Arts & Culture Trust Fund Committee for continuing to make this program happen.”

Information on workshops, open office hours, and support sessions to help applicants submit proposals is available online at JerseyCityCulture.org.