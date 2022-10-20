Reading should be more than just a Pinterest Aesthetic

Doris Lessing’s reaction to winning the 2007 Nobel Prize in Literature included (after a rather inflamed exclamation of “Oh Christ!” when delivered the news) a Reluctant acceptance coupled with a scathing Nobel lecture that managed to insult the award, the other recipients of the award and the literary canon as we know it, all in under 40 minutes. That alone should tell you about the type of writer she was.

I was first introduced to Lessing in my English 298 course, which explored the value of literature over the course of the semester. In her Nobel lecture, Lessing Compares the reading habits of students from a school in Zimbabwe to those of students in a London boys’ academy. Lessing describes the thirst for literature she observed in Zimbabwe before, contrasting this Desperation with the “half-used” library in the affluent North London school, highlighting the situational value of literature to readers. However, Lessing goes on to discuss how, even with this disparity in interest in the books they’re provided, the London students still have a leg up in writing. She points to her fellow Nobel Prize winners, all of whom grew up surrounded by books, using that fact to claim that Writers are born only in households with books. And as such, even as the London students take their resources for granted, they will be the ones to win literary awards in their future.

Lessing’s observation of educational disparity and lack of access to books perpetuating the class hierarchy can be applied to literary history far before her time. Since the birth of writing, and consequently, reading, written language has served as a tool to record the great Deeds of kings, Honor Gods and document laws. This has created a distinction between the literate who can receive these Teachings and the illiterate who are not granted access to an education, such as lower economic classes and women. The perpetuation of educational inequality and all its impacts (income disparity, gender roles, etc.) are products of this distinction.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button