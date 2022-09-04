Reader Burgers & Beer, San Diego Festival of the Arts

Events September 11-September 14, 2022

Help decide who will hold the crown as the best Burger in San Diego at the fourth annual Reader Burgers & Beer event at Golden Hill Park.

READER Burgers & Beer

Try gourmet Burgers from 20 of the best restaurants as they compete to win the “Best Burger” award. Enjoy beer tastings from 40+ local breweries. You decide who will ultimately win. Each attendee will be given a token to place in a voting box on the table of their favorite vendor. The vendor who receives the most tokens wins. Live music and art demos.

When: Saturday, September 10, 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Golden Hill Community Park, 2590 Golden Hill Drive, Golden Hill. readerburgersandbeer.com

San Diego Festival of the Arts

Follow Your Art and join us in celebrating the 36th Festival Of The Arts at the San Diego Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.

Art, music, bites, and beverages. Juried festival of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from more than 150 artists. The first iteration of the San Diego Festival of the Arts was in 1987. It grew into the La Jolla Festival of the Arts and has now expanded as the San Diego Festival of the Arts.

When: Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. sdfestivalofthearts.org