Read all about it Cork Independent

Secondary school and youth reach students in Vertigo and Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Deirdre O’Brien for a book discussion on ‘Not My Problem’ by Ciara Smyth. Photo: Brian Lougheed



An initiative designed to promote homegrown literature has moved on to its next chapter.

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has chosen ‘Not My Problem’ by Ciara Smyth as the One County, One Book read for teens and young adults for 2022.

The Council’s One County, One Book initiative promotes literacy as part of its community Outreach programs to young people.

The Library Service supplied 800 copies to schools and youth reach centers across Cork county at the beginning of the school year, while copies of the book are also available in local branches and mobile libraries, as well as online as an e-book via Borrowbox.

In celebration of the book, secondary school and youth reach students were invited to Vertigo at Cork County Hall for book discussion with author, Ciara Smyth earlier this month. Further online events will be held this month to allow students the opportunity to meet and discuss the book.

Speaking at the student event, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said: “It is wonderful to see so many students engaged and enjoying this book. It has been a pleasure to meet them and also the very talented Ciara Smyth, whose book explores difficult issues such as addiction and loneliness, but also true friendship.

“This is the 2nd year of the One County, One Book initiative and has proven to be a unique opportunity for young Readers to come together to explore issues raised in the books, all the while deepening their appreciation for literature.”

The One County, One Book initiative is part of a series of events underway throughout the month of November to celebrate Cork County Council’s Teen Literature Festival.

Additional events include author and creative writing talks with Louise O’Neill, Mary Watson and Sue Divin, as well as Fighting Words workshops with Graffiti Theater Company. There are also talks about nutrition, social media and cyber safety being offered both online and in library branches.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “Our Library Service plays a unique and varied role in the heart of our communities, supporting learning and creativity, while providing a place for clubs, groups and individuals to meet. The annual Teen Literature Festival encourages a new generation of Readers and Writers to discover all that the service has to offer.”

The Teen Literature Festival is funded by Cork County Council, Creative Ireland and Healthy Ireland. Teachers can email [email protected] for more information on upcoming events.