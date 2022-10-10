“Read a Newspaper Sometime, Dear Lord”: Mayhem Ensues Among Fans as NBA World Seems Oblivious on Big News of $251 Million All Star
The Washington Wizards have announced that Bradley Beal will be missing the team’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. Beal is reportedly going through the league’s health and safety protocols. The news came out a day before the Wizards’ game. The team will be going against the Hornets on October 10, 2022. Reportedly, the NBA fans have been giving mixed reactions to the league still following the COVID protocols.
The NBA league imposed a certain set of rules for the teams after the Outbreak of coronavirus in 2020. The league issued health and safety protocols to every team that were to be strictly followed. Disciplinary actions were taken against teams who failed to follow the guidelines. Additionally, every NBA player had to take the vaccine to take part in the games. If the player had to sit out of any games due to violation of COVID-19 rules, they wouldn’t be paid for the games they missed. However, several NBA players refused to comply with the rule of mandatory vaccination. Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving had to sit out of more than 50 games in season 2021-2022 as he was Adamant to remain unvaccinated.
After the Nets faced 11 consecutive losses in the previous season, Irving was asked if he felt any guilt about it. The Nets star responded that he felt no guilt over his decision and indicated that he had no plans to get the vaccination. Similarly, Wizards player Bradley Beal too was among the NBA players who passed on the mandatory vaccination rule.
Bradley Beal undergoes NBA COVID-19 Protocols
During the Washington Wizards media day of NBA season 2021-22, Bradley Beal revealed why he didn’t want to get vaccinated. On September 27, 2021, Beal told NBC Sports that he didn’t feel pressured to get the vaccination. The Wizards star believed that no one could ‘pressure’ someone to make a decision that they didn’t want to. However, according to CBS SportsBeal received his first dose for COVID-19 after Washington DC made the vaccination mandatory.
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety Protocols and will be out for tomorrow’s preseason game at Charlotte
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 9, 2022
Since the Wizards announced the news, NBA fans have been giving several mixed reactions. While half of them felt that it was unnecessary, the other half spoke out in defense of the league’s decision to impose the rules. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets.
People in the comments are weirdos. Talking about, “is this still a thing?” Like yes, Covid still exists and people are still dying from it, especially the immune compromised. 400 Americans still dying a day from Covid. Read a newspaper sometime, dear lord. https://t.co/qXoHc2mUIm
— fire Chris Ballard and Frank Reich (@Rg2112) October 9, 2022
Why are we still doing this?
— Derrick Rose Burner (@DRoseBurner) October 9, 2022
How in the world is health and safety Protocols still a thing nearly 3 years after the pandemic started?
— Matt (@mattheck10) October 9, 2022
Covid still exists
— Saquon’s Burner (4-1) (@JimmysBurner6) October 9, 2022
As of now, Wizards fans are hoping the $251 million worth NBA star will not remain out of the court for too long. The Wizards are all set to go against the Indiana Pacers on October 20, two days after the regular season officially starts.
Do you think COVID-19 Protocols are still mandatory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!