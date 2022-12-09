Reaction to Trey Benson returning for the 2023 season

The news for FSU football continues to get better. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis announced his return for the 2023 season earlier this week.

Defensive players like Kalen DeLoach, Jarrian Jones, and Tatum Bethune announced they’ll return. Mycah Pittman and Robert Scott are two more Offensive players that have announced they’ll return.

However, one player everyone has been holding their breath for announcing his intentions Thursday night.

FSU’s team-leading running back, Trey Benson, announced he’ll return for the 2023 season.

We’re just scratching the surface, 2023 is gonna be historic 🙏🏾. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/obmLVNvTIB — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) December 8, 2022

Trey Benson emerged halfway through the 2022 season after Treshaun Ward went down with an injury against NC State. Benson had some flashes before that, running hard in the second half of the Louisville game.

He followed that up with a kickoff return for a touchdown and two rushing touchdowns the following week against Boston College. However, it was the Clemson game that saw him begin to consistently run with the decisiveness and power we had seen flashes of earlier in the season. They finished that game with 69 rushing yards on seven carries.

Benson rattled off 100-yard rushing games in four of the final five games this season. The Lone game that saw him fall below 100 yards was against Louisiana-Lafayette, which only saw him play in the first half because it was a blowout win for the Noles.

Benson was a key part of the big rivalry win over Florida with 20 rushes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat in the receiving game, with two receptions for 54 yards in that game.

Benson will likely become the first FSU running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since his Idol Cam Akers in 2019 with a strong performance in FSU’s Bowl game against Oklahoma. He’s sitting on 965 rushing yards and nine touchdowns going into the Bowl game.

Benson will be a key piece to FSU maintaining the elite offense it Featured in 2023. The future is bright in Tallahassee!