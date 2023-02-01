Re-ranking college basketball’s 10 best transfer Portal hauls

Roster construction is a hot-button topic in college basketball today. More than ever before, four-year plans are out the door. Coaches have to build a roster on the fly that can win big immediately. The introduction of the transfer Portal was an obvious game-changer, but not all of the 2022 offseason hauls have panned out the way we thought as March Madness rapidly approaches.

“It’s pretty simple; you have to build your team year to year,” ex-LSU Coach Will Wade said is The Will Wade Podcast. “You can’t think two or three years down the road. What can you do to win this year? And then you figure it out next year. That year we lost (Trendon) Watford and Cam (Thomas) everyone is like, ‘ What are you going to do?’ We’re going to get in the Portal and build a team that can win now. It’s not that hard.”

In the lead-up to the season, we thought we knew who put together the best transfer Portal classes. But plenty of coaches would tell you that they don’t even know if a transfer is a “hit” until the middle of conference play. Well, it’s the middle of conference play, so we have a much better idea of ​​which transfers have actually lived up to the hype.

We re-ranked the 10 most-impactful transfer Portal hauls with an emphasis on the teams who are winning big because of the pieces they landed out of the transfer portal.