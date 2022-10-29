RCTC volleyball team captures region opener – Post Bulletin

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team moved within one win of an NJCAA Division III national berth with a 3-0 sweep of Itasca Community College in Region XIIIA play on Friday.

RCTC, ranked No. 9 in the Nation among Division III teams, swept Itasca 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 in the region semifinals.

“Tonight was a great start to the regional tournament for the team,” RCTC Coach Jen Nerison said. “I thought we served tough and forced them out of system.”

Alyvia Eide had a solid night serving as she recorded four of RCTC’s five ace serves.

Sam Matarelli and Kylie Smidt had nine kills each for the Yellowjackets while Bailey Johnson and Triniti Gbala tallied six each. Kennedy Hady has been battling an ankle injury and she just saw limited duty.

Chelsea Lasker dished out 29 set assists for RCTC. Kiley Nihart led the way with 19 digs, Smidt had 13 and Alyvia Eide chipped in with 12.

RCTC (21-9) will face host Century College (22-5) in the region title game at noon on Saturday in White Bear Lake. Century defeated Central Lakes Community College 3-1 in the other region semifinal match Friday.

The RCTC and Century College Winner will earn a berth in the Division III national tournament beginning Nov. 9 in Rochester. The two teams split a pair of matches during the regular season.