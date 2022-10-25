RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea FC LIVE! Havertz goal – Champions League match stream, latest score and updates today

Chelsea are just one win away from the Champions League knockout stages ahead of this evening’s Clash away at RB Salzburg. While progression into the next round might be something the club have come to expect, the situation was far from that straightforward upon Graham Potter’s appointment last month. Tonight’s opposition were in fact the former Brighton manager’s first in charge of the club and a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge left the Blues bottom of the group.

Back-to-back wins over AC Milan, however, now have Chelsea sitting on top, while Salzburg are second. Unbeaten since replacing Thomas Tuchel, another three points in Austria would seal the Blues’ spot in first place, setting up a perhaps more favorable tie in the next round while offering Potter the chance to rest key players next week amid the frantic pre-World Cup fixture schedule.

Chelsea are without Kalidou Koulibaly tonight, although Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz all come in. Follow all the action live below, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from Red Bull Arena.