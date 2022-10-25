RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea FC LIVE! Havertz goal – Champions League match stream, latest score and updates today
Chelsea are just one win away from the Champions League knockout stages ahead of this evening’s Clash away at RB Salzburg. While progression into the next round might be something the club have come to expect, the situation was far from that straightforward upon Graham Potter’s appointment last month. Tonight’s opposition were in fact the former Brighton manager’s first in charge of the club and a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge left the Blues bottom of the group.
Back-to-back wins over AC Milan, however, now have Chelsea sitting on top, while Salzburg are second. Unbeaten since replacing Thomas Tuchel, another three points in Austria would seal the Blues’ spot in first place, setting up a perhaps more favorable tie in the next round while offering Potter the chance to rest key players next week amid the frantic pre-World Cup fixture schedule.
Chelsea are without Kalidou Koulibaly tonight, although Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz all come in. Follow all the action live below, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from Red Bull Arena.
82 mins: Silva is down in some discomfort here after an aerial challenge with Simic is followed by a nasty-looking fall.
Hopefully he’s okay.
Salzburg, by the way, have swapped Adamu for Kameri.
79 mins: A dangerous Salzburg set-piece is cleared as Chelsea look to protect this lead that would secure their progress through to the last 16.
Adamu is very unlucky to be penalized for a challenge on Loftus-Cheek and looks to have hurt himself in the process.
77 mins: A double change from Salzburg now.
Okafor and Wober are replaced by Simic and Ulmer.
75 mins: Aubameyang and Pulisic are replaced by Broja and Azpilicueta.
Looks like Potter has gone to almost a 4-4-2 now, with Sterling on the left and Gallagher on the right.
Havertz Occupying the space in and around lead striker Broja.
73 mins: Azpilicueta and Broja are about to enter the Fray for Chelsea.
A complete misfire from Pulisic after Sterling’s assist, with Gallagher then seeing a Piledriver well blocked.
Watch: Havertz screamer restores Chelsea lead
70 mins: Kepa now back on his feet and does well to Punch clear another Salzburg corner at his near post.
Salzburg applying plenty of pressure now in search of another equaliser.
20 minutes to go. What a game this has turned into…
69 mins: Chalobah and Silva are keeping Salzburg at bay here, with the experienced Brazilian having the presence of mind to retreat and clear Pavlovic’s goal-bound header after an amazing leap from the Serbian defender.
There was no foul on Kepa, but the Spaniard is down after that collision.
67 mins: Salzburg are far from finished here as Okafor fires a volley on target and Kepa gets down to deny substitute Sesko.
Yet more Brave goalkeeping from Kohn also thwarted Pulisic at the other end.
A worry for Chelsea here as Kovacic appears to have picked up a knock and goes off.
Loftus-Cheek is.
GOAL! RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea | Kai Havertz 64′
64 mins: Another tremendous Chelsea finish and they are back in front!
It’s determined work from Pulisic, who turns and draws the attention of three Defenders before passing inside to Havertz, who lets fly with a gorgeous curved Strike that flies into the back of the net with Kohn rooted to the spot.
Brilliant, brilliant goal. His first away from home in the Champions League.
