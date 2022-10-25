RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The European Champions head to Germany on Tuesday evening looking for the points they need to win Group F of the Champions League

Real Madrid travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening with Carlo Ancelotti’s men aiming to collect the points they need to secure top spot in Group F in the Champions League.

The Defending Champions beat the Bundesliga side 2-0 when they met at the Bernabeu earlier in the group stages and are fancied to claim another success.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid latest odds

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and bet365 offers them at 8/13 (2.62) to record a win.

The visitors are likely to rest players having already secured a spot in the last-16 but remain favorites at 31/20 (2.55) with the draw offered at 5/2 (3.50).

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema is missing for the visitors with Vinicius Junior the shortest priced Real Madrid player to score first at 6/1 (7.00).

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner leads the market at 11/2 (6.50) while Marco Asensio could get a rare start and is priced at 15/2 (8.50) and Rodrygo Goes is available at 17/2 (9.50).

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid preview

Leipzig’s two home matches in the competition have produced nine goals and there should be further entertainment on Tuesday evening.

Madrid have conceded in each of their last two matches in the Champions League while Leipzig have scored in nine of their last 10 matches in the competition and should be able to get themselves on the score sheet.

Los Blancos meanwhile have netted in 16 of their last 17 matches in the competition and despite being without Karim Benzema they have enough firepower to score at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid tips and predictions

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is priced at 9/10 (1.90) and looks like an obvious selection for Tuesday’s game.

Both teams to score in the second half is priced at 7/4 (2.75) and could also be an interesting option.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

