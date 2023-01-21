RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

The German Bundesliga restarts as two heavyweights Clash in an intriguing fixture in Leipzig. Marco Rose’s men are looking to close the gap on the reigning champions, while the Bavarian Giants look to continue their domestic dominance.

RB Leipzig have enjoyed major success this season after the appointment of Marco Rose. The German manager took charge of the struggling Leipzig outfit and has turned their season on its head as the team currently sits in third position.

Die Rotten Bullen are enjoying an unbeaten streak that stretches to 13 matches with 11 victories in them.

The club has been dependent on the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol to lead the way through their performances and when they host the reigning Champions in their own backyard, all eyes would be glued on the duo to lead them to triumph.

Bayern Munich has once again proven to its critics why they are the most successful club in Germany. The Bavarians had a shaky start to their campaign, but Julian Nagelsmann’s men have found form when it matters.

The German Champions once again sit at the pinnacle of the Bundesliga and would like to further the bridge with a win against Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann has had a few concerns in the goalkeeping department since Manuel Neuer’s injury, but the club has signed Yann Sommer as a replacement.

The Swiss keeper has showcased his worth between the sticks for his international side as well as playing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The previous Encounters between the two teams have always ended in a goal fest and this could be no different. An unbelievable 50 goals have been scored by both sides in the previous 15 matches and with the attacking quality on display at the Red Bull Arena, the Defenders could have a hard time.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich confirmed line-ups

RB Leipzig XI (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Schlager, Laimer; Olmo, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Andre Silva

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich’s upcoming fixtures

The Bavarians continue their title defense at the Allianz Arena against Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt on the 25th of January and the 28th of January respectively. Nagelsmann’s men then travel to the MEWA ARENA to face Mainz in the DFB Pokal Round of 16 on the 2nd of February.