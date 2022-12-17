RB Aneyas Williams Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame added another talented player to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of running back Aneyas Williams. The Hannibal (Mo.) High School star committed to Notre Dame over Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Irish offered Williams after the Irish Invasion in June, where he was one of the standouts regardless of class. Williams showed off a strong frame, impressive quickness and he was the first player to go through every drill.

