RB Aneyas Williams Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame added another talented player to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of running back Aneyas Williams. The Hannibal (Mo.) High School star committed to Notre Dame over Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Irish offered Williams after the Irish Invasion in June, where he was one of the standouts regardless of class. Williams showed off a strong frame, impressive quickness and he was the first player to go through every drill.

Notre Dame immediately became a top contender for Williams and stayed that way despite offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, USC and Tennessee.

Williams, a 5-10, 195-pound all-around back, returned to campus again in July and then came back for a pair of visits in November. He was on campus to watch the Irish beat Clemson and then returned two weeks later when Notre Dame beat Boston College.

The Hannibal star racked up 1,999 all-purpose yards and racked up 34 touchdowns this season. As a sophomore he rushed for 1,001 yards and racked up 1,297 receiving yards while scoring 44 touchdowns. He also returned a pair of punts for scores. Williams has already accumulated 108 touchdowns in three seasons, which is a state record.

Williams is ranked as the nation’s No. 106 overall player, the No. 1 all-purpose back and the No. 3 player in the state of Missouri according to Rivals.

He joins fellow 2024 commits at quarterback CJ Carrwide receiver Cam Williamstight end Jack LarsonOffensive lineman Peter Jonesdefensive tackle Owen Waffle and cornerback Karson Hobbs.

Williams also earned offers from Florida, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Boston College, California, Iowa, Northwestern and Kansas.

