Razorback Women’s Basketball Takes on Alabama Tonight

The No. 24 Arkansas Women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) has a big matchup on Thursday night, as Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) comes to town. Both teams are in a three-way tie for fifth in the SEC standings, while Arkansas is also looking to bounce back off two straight losses against top three teams on the road. Tipoff is set for 6 pm at Bud Walton Arena and will be Arkansas’ We Back Pat game. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 6 p.m

Opponent: Alabama

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Watch: SECN

Listen: Razorback Sports Network from Learfield

Promotions: We Back Pat, season ticket holder bring-a-friend and healthcare and first responder appreciation

