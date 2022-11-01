Raza Leads Men’s Golf in Fall Season Conclusion

DANIEL ISLAND, SC – Flip Raza turned in a top-25 finish and Alexandre Vandermoten was a big climber with one of the lowest rounds of the day in the conclusion of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

Jacksonville University men’s golf placed 11th overall in its final event of the fall season.

Raza was a mark of consistency all week long, shooting 74 in all three rounds. His toughest stretch on Tuesday came in his start, as he bogeyed two of his first three holes of the round. After that, he steadily parred his final 15 of the tournament to turn in his third top-25 and second-best finish of the year. He tied for the second-best score on Par-3s in the field for the week and was also the Dolphins top scorer on Par-5s.

Vandermoten shot a 1-under 71, one of just a handful of players to turn in an under-par scorecard Tuesday, and shot up the leaderboard, placing T27. He started the day with a birdie, following that up with five straight pars. After a bogey, he bounced back two holes later with his second birdie of the day. He sank five more pars in a row and his third and final birdie on his 15th hole of the day, before wrapping up with two pars in his final three holes.

Joseph Sullivan closed the day strong, making six of his 11 pars for the day in a row to wrap up. Jack Neill hit a pair of birdies to go with 12 pars as he turned in his best round of the week and Brandon Valvano made 11 pars, including seven in a row to end the day.

The team made 167 pars, fourth-most of any team in the event, led by Raza’s 39, which was tied for the most of any player.

The team returns to the course in the spring, beginning with the home event, the Sea Best Invitational, January 30-31, 2023 at TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley course.