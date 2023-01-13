Raymond James & Associates Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,129 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 301.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 199,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its Quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus price target of $148.10.

In other news, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the Insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the Insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

