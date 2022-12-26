Rayados confirmed Cesar Montes move to Espanyol

Liga MX bond Monterrey have confirmed that center back Cesar Montes is on the move with the 25-year-old set to join LaLiga side Espanyol.

In a brief statement, the Mexican side claimed: “We inform our fans and the media that we have reached an agreement to transfer the player César Montes to RCD Espanyol of Barcelona. The 25-year-old Mexican defender will travel today, Monday 26 December, to Spain for medical examinations.

The formalization of the transfer is subject to Montes passing the medical protocol.

The youth player has left his mark on the Club, having scored the first goal in the history of the BBVA Stadium, as well as having contributed to the U-17, Copa MX, Liga MX and CONCACAF championships.

Montes’ participation in the national teams that competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is also noteworthy.”

Full screen César Montes. Patrick Smit – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

4-year-deal

The reported fee for the move, according to ESPN is 8.4 million euros with the Mexican moving to the Catalan capital on a four-year deal.

The ‘Periquitos’ return to LaLiga action on 31 December as they face FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Derby with Diego Martinez’s side currently occupying 16th place in the table.