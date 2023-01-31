Raw Mango blends fashion with literature at Jaipur event

Raw Mango held a dinner at boutique hotel The Johri to celebrate both fashion and literature as part of the Jaipur Literature Festival. For the event, founder and designer Sanjay Garg also presented Raw Mango’s ‘Peacock Country’ film.

“As a brand, Raw Mango has always believed in blurring the lines between fashion, art, and literature and bringing various communities together,” Garg told Vogue India about the event. “The recent dinner during the Jaipur Literature Fest was an extension of this brand philosophy. I wanted to curate an evening for the guests where they could experience my home state Rajasthan from my perspective, a bustling, colourful, chaotic city that exists outside the walls of The Johri heritage Haveli had to come within – both Worlds had to converge and coexist .”

Garg partners with The Johri’s co-founder Abhishek Honawar and creative director Naina Shah to create a menu inspired by local delicacies. The event’s decor also mixed traditional art forms with Raw Mango’s own aesthetic.

“We drew from The Johri Bazaar and brought the market to the event, be it a local Bandwala from the bazaar, the locally grown vegetables, fruits and flowers from the vendors in the market made their way on the table as decor elements,” said Garg. “Even the food and beverages were planned around the local flavors that are rather distinct.”

The sixteenth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival was held in partnership with Amazon and featured an array of literature themed talks and interactive events. With authors and writers attending from across the world, the event is one of India’s most prominent literature festivals.

