Ravenshaw English Dept Centenary fest inaugurated

The Centenary Celebrations of the Ravenshaw University PG Department of English here were inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday. The occasion was hosted by the English Department Alumni Association in tandem with the department.

Justice Misra congratulated the students of English literature as agents of change since the literature has ignited their sensitivity and sensibility and endowed them with a spirit of catholicity of approach, doctrine of objectivity and spirit of inquiry.

He exhorted the young students to take a quantum leap towards progress by rejecting inertia, withdrawal, passivity, acceptance leaving no room for complacency as it is no virtue for a Resolute protagonist while moving towards the goal. The young students of English literature as intellectuals of the 21st century should accept universal rationalism and should be imbued with a spirit of optimism without accepting defeat with a stoic resignation, he said.

Traveling down his memory lane forty seven years later, Justice Misra quoted profusely from authoritative writers of English literature like Samuel Backet, TS Eliot, John Milton, Byron, Shelley to prove that time never stops. A student of literature knows very well that “Time Present and time past are both perhaps present in Time Future, and Time Future contained in Time Past”. The students of literature should move with time and not against time.

He equated the concept of time of the English literary savants with the lines of the Bhagabat-Geeta.

Dr Yashodhara Mishra, a Central Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, also spoke at length on the occasion. Two former eminent faculties octogenarian Prof Dr Pabitra Mohan Nayak and Dr Sushama Tej were felicitated. At the outset, university VC Prof Dr Sanjay Nayak welcomed the guests and Alumni Association president Pradosh Mohanty introduced the guests. Prof and HOD of English Sambit Panigrahi read out his report containing the Achievements of the department over the last century. Alumni Association organizing secretary Ansuman Mohanty acted as the rapporteur.