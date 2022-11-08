Ravens vs. Saints live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Ravens are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

It hasn’t always been pretty for Baltimore this season, but Lamar Jackson and Co. sit atop the AFC North at 5-3 Entering Week 9.

Last time out, they rallied in the second half to take down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. John Harbaugh started the game with a more passing-oriented approach, but he turned back to the run in the latter stages.

The Ravens have been able to lean on Jackson and the running game to carry them to victories, despite possessing a shaky defense. But with JK Dobbins still on injured reserve and Gus Edwards out tonight, Kenyan Drake will likely be the latest back to shoulder the burden on the ground.

The 2022 season has been a mixed bag for the Saints, but they’re coming off their best performance of the season by far, a 24-0 shutout win over the Raiders.

Alvin Kamara scored three total touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) in a long-awaited breakout game for the running back. Kamara had not found the end zone all season before Sunday. New Orleans’ defense dominated the Raiders’ offense; not allowing Las Vegas to cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Ravens vs. Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for all the key moments from the Week 9 matchup.

Ravens vs. Saints score

1 2 3 4 F Ravens 7 7 – – – Saints 0 0 – – –

Ravens vs. Saints live updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern unless noted.)

9:36 pm FIELD GOAL — Wil Lutz gets the Saints on the board, but it’s a small consolation for fans in the Superdome. This should be a one possession game at halftime, instead the home team trails by 11 points heading into the locker room.

9:34 p.m — And it’ll cost them at least three points. Two more incompletions brings up 4th down, and New Orleans will have to settle for a field goal try to end the half.

9:33 p.m — That should have been a touchdown. Dalton had Callaway WIDE open in the end zone, but his throw was just a smidge high and it went off the receiver’s hands. Brutal missed opportunity there for the Saints.

9:31 p.m — Another completion, this time to Chris Olave, sets Dalton and Co. up inside the red zone.

9:30 p.m — Finally, the Saints have started to get some momentum going offensively. Marquez Callaway makes a pair of catches to move the ball well inside Baltimore territory.

9:27 p.m — Saints OL Erik McCoy is down injured after a short 3rd and 1 conversion. Unfortunate news for New Orleans.

9:25 p.m — The Ravens have a two touchdown lead and they’ve hardly even had to break a sweat. The Saints have to get something going on offense ASAP.

Ravens 14, Saints 0

9:23 pm TOUCHDOWN — Drake storms into the end zone and the Ravens extend their lead!

9:19 p.m — Another slick carry by Lamar goes for 12 yards and a first down, then a pass to Drake gives the Ravens 1st and goal from about the 2-yard line.

9:14 p.m — The Ravens have been Unstoppable on 3rd down so far tonight. Lamar converts yet another one after scurrying for 16 yards. It’s Baltimore football on the New Orleans 36-yard line.

9:11 p.m — An ineligible man downfield penalty wipes out a 23-yard catch by DeSean Jackson. On 3rd and 8, Jackson evades pressure and finds Josh Oliver running to the right sideline, and the tight end picks up 19 to keep the drive alive.

9:05 p.m — Facing a very manageable 3rd and 3, Dalton tosses right to Juwan Johnson, who inexplicably heads out of bounds two yards short of the marker. That was a bizarre decision, and it sums up a terrible night for the Saints’ offense so far. Where is the team that Tore Apart the Raiders last time out? 4 possessions, 4 punts for New Orleans.

8:56 p.m — Kenyan Drake sees some action to start the drive, getting the ball on four straight plays and picking up a first down. But a short run and an incompletion set up 3rd and 9. Jackson drops back and faces pressure, but manages to escape. He drops the ball onto the turf, Picks it back up, rolls to his right and heaves one DEEP down the right sideline, but his pass gets broken up. That would have been a wild play, but no luck. We have another punt.

8:50 p.m — A holding penalty puts the Saints behind the 8-ball on the ensuing drive, and after a catch and run by Kamara it’s 3rd and 8. Dalton drops back, but gets hauled down for a sack by Justin Houston! The Baltimore defense came to play tonight. That’s 3 punts in 3 drives so far for New Orleans.

8:46 p.m — What a drive for Lamar Jackson. 5 pass attempts, 5 completions to 5 different receivers, 67 yards and a touchdown.

Ravens 7, Saints 0

8:44 pm TOUCHDOWN — Lamar takes the snap and runs to his right on what appears to be a QB keeper. But instead of running with it, he tosses it downfield to a wide open Likely for a touchdown!

8:40 p.m — Baltimore faces 3rd and 8, but Lamar completes it to James Proche for a gain of 10 to pick up another 1st down. A few plays later, he converts another key 3rd down with a scramble to his left. The Ravens’ offense is starting to click, and they have the ball just outside the red zone.

8:38 p.m — On 3rd and 1, fullback Patrick Ricard powers up the middle to move the chains. On the next play, Lamar fires a Strike to none other than Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson. That’s his first catch as a Raven after being promoted from the practice squad this week.

8:31 p.m — Roquan Smith, playing in his first game for the Ravens, makes a pair of huge tackles to stuff Kamara in the backfield and bring up 4th down. He already looks like a great fit on this team. This will be another punt by New Orleans.

8:29 p.m — The Ravens Briefly thought they had an interception after a deflected pass ended up in the hands of safety Kyle Hamilton, but it’s negated by a defensive pass interference call.

8:25 p.m — Kenyan Drake gets buried for a loss to set up 3rd and 11. Jackson drops back and fires over the middle to his tight end Isaiah Likely, but the coverage is good and the pass falls incomplete. Now the Ravens will have to punt it away.

8:22 p.m — Lamar Jackson goes to work and gets an early break as the Saints get called for illegal hands to the face on 2nd down. That turns what would have been 3rd and 9 into a fresh set of downs.

8:18 p.m — On the first play from scrimmage, Dalton finds Chris Olave for a nice 15 yard gain. But after a pair of short runs by Alvin Kamara brings up 3rd and 6, Dalton is pressured and has to throw it away. That’ll force an early punt for the Saints.

8:16 p.m — The Saints receive the kickoff, and Andy Dalton will go to work on the first Offensive drive of the night.

8:14 p.m — Now that we’ve got that out of the way, it’s time to play some football. The crowd is raucous as usual Tonight in the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is just moments away.

8:11 p.m — So this just happened… Adam Schefter went with the Kirk Cousins ​​shirtless-and-chains look on ESPN’s pregame show. I didn’t expect to see that tonight.

8:02 p.m — Another injury update: Saints WR Jarvis Landry has been ruled out of tonight’s game.

7:56 p.m — Lamar Jackson has run for 100 yards twice already this season. Will he add to that total tonight?

7:44 p.m — The Ravens’ offense will be missing a few key players tonight, with RB Gus Edwards and TE Mark Andrews both inactive.

7:20 p.m — Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu showed some love to his teammate Marshon Lattimore by rocking this shirt in warmups.

