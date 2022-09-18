Ravens vs. Dolphins odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2022 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from top model

The Miami Dolphins made a clear statement to the league in Week 1 that should be taken seriously after a dominating home win against the Patriots. This week, they’ll look to further establish themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the AFC when they visit the Ravens on Paramount+. Baltimore won its season-opener against the New York Jets by a decisive 24-9 final score, but was outgained on offense by nearly 100 yards. You can see what happens when you stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 pm ET. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44.5. In select markets, Sunday’s Matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing . Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens

Dolphins vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins vs. Ravens time: 1 pm ET

Dolphins vs. Ravens TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 Picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday’s Dolphins vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Ravens, the model predicts that Baltimore will cover the 3.5-point spread at home and pick up a six-point win. In two career games against Miami, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 562 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. The Dolphins did a strong job smothering New England last week, but Jackson’s mobility should create a much bigger challenge for Miami’s defensive front than Mac Jones, who was never a threat to leave the pocket or extend plays last week.

After last week’s surprising performance by wide receiver Devin Duvernay (4 catches, 54 yards, 2 TD), Miami suddenly seems to have more to worry about on defense. The Ravens already had one of the top tight ends in the NFL in Mark Andrews and a top up-and-coming receiver in Rashod Bateman as well.

The model projects that Andrews and Bateman will pick up a combined 135 receiving yards and Jackson will have a strong chance to throw a pair of touchdown passes. That adds up to more offense than the Dolphins will be able to produce, and the Ravens will come away with a quality win in their home opener.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS Sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.