Ravens vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

The Buccaneers’ season hit a new low in Week 7, as the flailing Panthers held them to just three points in what turned into a blowout loss for Tampa.

While the Buccaneers’ Offensive troubles early in the season could’ve been excused by injuries to key receivers and a few new pieces on the Offensive line, it’s become a sustained period of struggles without an end in sight – one rarely experienced by a Tom Brady – led team.

Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich was blatantly honest on Tuesday, telling reporters, “You’re not beating anybody in this league scoring three points, right?”

He’s right, and the pressure on Brady and the rest of the offense will only increase if Thursday night’s matchup with the Ravens brings more of the same.

The Ravens have been prone to some ugly collapses this season, losing three double-digit fourth quarter leads in seven games, but they might have exorcised some of their demons in Week 7 when they stopped what could’ve been a game-tying or game -winning Browns drive in its tracks. Now, Baltimore will have to take head out on the road and take care of business against a quarterback known for a few comebacks himself.

Even if these teams don’t exactly pass the eye test, this is a matchup of two division leaders.

The Buccaneers sit tied atop a struggling NFC South at 3-4 with the Falcons and have a chance to pick up a statement win against one of the game’s most dynamic quarterbacks. At 4-3, the Ravens lead the Bengals by only a tiebreaker in the AFC North and are hoping to start creating some separation.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights as Baltimore faces Tampa on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along below.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Ravens 3 Buccaneers 0

Ravens vs. Buccaneers live updates, Highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

Ravens 3, Buccaneers 0

8:23 pm FIELD GOAL — Despite excellent field position after the Bucs’ mistake, the Ravens can’t find the end zone. Justin Tucker drills a 22-yard field goal to give Baltimore the early lead.

8:20 pm MUFFED PUNT — After Jackson’s pass to Andrews on 3rd & 9 is broken up, the Ravens punt and two Buccaneers collide! The Ravens Recover the muffed punt and are suddenly set up with 1st & Goal.

8:18 p.m. — Well, Mark Andrews looks healthy. Lamar Jackson hits him for a first down and much more on the first snap and looks his way again on the very next play.

8:16 p.m. — The Buccaneers have elected to defer, the Ravens will start with the ball, and we are underway! Devin Duvernay takes the ball out to the 22-yard line.

8:10 p.m. — It’s partly cloudy in Tampa with temperatures hovering around 80. With only slight winds, it doesn’t look like weather conditions will be much of a factor tonight.

7:57 pm — Julio Jones is warming up ahead of his return. Could the former all-pro give the Bucs’ struggling offense a jolt?

7:41 pm — The pressure on Tom Brady is increasing. If the Buccaneers lose tonight, it would be the first time in Brady’s 23-year career that his team would sit two games under .500.

7:29 p.m. — Ravens TE Mark Andrews is active and set to play despite a knee injury. After making a limited impact last week against the Browns, Andrews’ effectiveness will be worth watching early on.

7:15 p.m. — The Bucs come into Tonight shorthanded, missing key starters on both sides of the ball. WR Julio Jones, who has only played two games this season, is active.

Buccaneers Week Eight inactives: TE Cameron Brate

CB Carlton Davis

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

DL Akiem Hicks

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

S Antoine Winfield All seven players on the Buccaneers’ inactive list are out due to injury.https://t.co/J707EYwV5d — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 27, 2022

Ravens vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Thursday, Oct. 27 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Ravens and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What channel is Ravens vs. Buccaneers on?

TV channel (Baltimore) : WMAR-TV

: WMAR-TV TV channel (Tampa) : WTVT

: WTVT Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Like other “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts, Ravens vs. Buccaneers will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on the call in Tampa.

Those watching from Canada can tune in with DAZN, which features every NFL game.