Ravens vs. Browns: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

After a two-game homestand, the Cleveland Browns will be on the road. Cleveland and the Baltimore Ravens will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 pm ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 16-10 at home and the Browns taking the second 24-22.

Cleveland has to be aching after a bruising 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots last week. QB Jacoby Brissett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 46.67%.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Cade York delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

There was early excitement for Baltimore after they claimed the game’s first points last week, but it was the New York Giants who ended up claiming the real prize. Baltimore didn’t finish too far behind, but the Squad still lost 24-20 to New York. Baltimore’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Kenyan Drake, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on ten carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Drake has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Cleveland is now 2-4 while Baltimore sits at 3-3. A couple Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland enters the contest with 172 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. Baltimore has displayed some Offensive Firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most passing touchdowns in the NFL at 13.