Ravens’ top Offensive performers in 2022, per Pro Football Focus

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season is officially over, but that doesn’t mean that they will stop trying to improve as they seek to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. The team’s offense was on a torrid pace before the bye week, but losing Lamar Jackson to injury in Week 13 began a downward trend of poor Offensive play.

Baltimore had to see multiple different players step up over the course of the 2022 season on offense, especially due to some of the injuries that the team suffered. Nobody knows what next season will hold for the Ravens, but these 10 players were their top performers on offense in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus.

10. YOU Josh Oliver

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.3

Although he might not be a household name, Oliver had a Sneaky good season in the Ravens’ offense as a role player.

9. OT Patrick Mekari

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PFF Grade: 73.1

Mekari won’t wow you with his physical traits, but a strong showing in 2022 showed his value in limited spots.

8. C Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PFF Grade: 74.6

One of the NFL’s premier centers, Linderbaum added to his resume with an above-average season on the Ravens’ Offensive line in his first year as a professional.

7. G Kevin Zeitler

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

PFF Grade: 74.7

Zeitler’s consistency remains one of Baltimore’s most valuable assets on their Offensive line after another quietly excellent season in 2022.

6. TE Charlie Kolar

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

PFF Grade: 74.8

Kolar made waves in very limited action for the Ravens in his rookie season and will look to add to his skillset in year two.

5. RB JK Dobbins

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.7

Dobbins continues to grow as a key part of the Ravens’ offense, and was incredible during the year despite missing time with injuries.

4. OT Morgan Moses

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PFF Grade: 78.6

Moses was Baltimore’s top offensive lineman this season according to PFF, and should be considered one of the most important pieces for the Ravens up front.

Story continues

3. Tight end Mark Andrews

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PFF Grade: 80.7

Andrews solidified his spot as one of the NFL’s best tight ends after another great season in 2022.

2. RB Gus Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.7

Edwards could see his role in the Ravens’ ground game grow after being the perfect compliment to Dobbins.

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 85.2

If Jackson were healthy for the Ravens’ playoff run in January, their season could have very well still been in progress

Story Originally appeared on Ravens Wire