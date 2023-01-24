Ravens top Offensive performers in 2022, per Pro Football Focus

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season is officially over, but that doesn’t mean that they will stop trying to improve as they seek to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. The team’s offense was on a torrid pace before the bye week, but losing Lamar Jackson to injury in Week 13 began a downward trend of poor Offensive play.

Baltimore had to see multiple different players step up over the course of the 2022 season on offense, especially due to some of the injuries that the team suffered. Nobody knows what next season will hold for the Ravens, but these 10 players were their top performers on offense in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus.