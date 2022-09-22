Ravens sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5M
A two-time Super Bowl Winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch.
Former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $5.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news.
Pierre-Paul visited with the Ravens back in June and again this week, but now he’s staying put.
Baltimore (1-1) is coming off a disastrous 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which it had just one sack. Although removed from his prime seasons, the 33-year-old Pierre-Paul could provide a little extra oomph in the pass-rushing department. He’ll join Veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston, and youngsters Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison, on a defensive front that’s produced a 23.9 QB pressure percentage, per Next Gen Stats, but has just a 3.5 sack percentage.
A 2010 first-round selection of the Giants, Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl in Gotham and went to a pair of Pro Bowls. In 2018, they joined the Bucs and won another Super Bowl with them.
Just how much is left in the tank remains to be seen from JPP, who was a Pro Bowler in 2020 after posting 9.5 sacks and 55 tackles, but had just 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 12 starts last year.