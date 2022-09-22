Ravens sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl Winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch.

Former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $5.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news.

Pierre-Paul visited with the Ravens back in June and again this week, but now he’s staying put.

Baltimore (1-1) is coming off a disastrous 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which it had just one sack. Although removed from his prime seasons, the 33-year-old Pierre-Paul could provide a little extra oomph in the pass-rushing department. He’ll join Veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston, and youngsters Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison, on a defensive front that’s produced a 23.9 QB pressure percentage, per Next Gen Stats, but has just a 3.5 sack percentage.

A 2010 first-round selection of the Giants, Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl in Gotham and went to a pair of Pro Bowls. In 2018, they joined the Bucs and won another Super Bowl with them.