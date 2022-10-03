Ravens Preach Patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season

The worst-case scenario, in Harbaugh’s mind, was that Baltimore would be stopped on fourth down and the Bills would have to drive more than 50 yards for a shot at a field goal of 60-plus yards. But the play had an ominous feel from the start, as Jackson took the snap and began to backpedal with Buffalo’s Shaq Lawson closing in from Jackson’s left, and Greg Rousseau closing from his right.

That blocked his vision and caused him to hold the ball a second longer than he wanted. He did not see Devin Duvernay initially come open in the back right corner of the end zone, and his delay in delivering the ball allowed Poyer to close from the middle of the end zone for the interception.

“If I would have seen him right off the bat, that would have been a touchdown,” said Jackson, who finished 20 of 29 for 144 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. “The lineman had his hands up and was bull-rushing a little bit and got in my peripheral. So, I couldn’t really see what was going on and the play was breaking down. I tried to get back some more but it was too late.”

Said Harbaugh: “It didn’t turn out (successfully), unfortunately, and we lost the game. So, hindsight, you could take the points. But if you look at it analytically, you understand why we did it.”

One thing the Ravens did not envision was the Bills going on a 12-play, 77-yard drive for the decisive score, or that Buffalo would face only one third down on the march (which Allen converted with a 20-yard completion to tight end Dawson Knox).

A key play in the sequence was a roughing the passer penalty against defensive back Brandon Stephens, who came on the blitz and hit Allen after the quarterback had released the ball. Multiple Ravens players and coaches said after the game they did not see a forced hit to the head or neck area, but referee Jerome Boger disagreed.

Asked afterwards if he was confident in what he saw, Boger told a pool reporter: “That is correct.”

At that point, with Buffalo in field-goal range at the Baltimore 26 with 2:03 to play, the clock became as big an opponent as the Bills. And when Buffalo drove to the Ravens’ 11 with 1:50 to play, Harbaugh called for the defense to either force a strip or allow the touchdown.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh thought he had a chance for a Strip but wound up tackling running back Devin Singletary at the 3 after an 8-yard gain. One play later, Allen picked up the first down, which allowed Buffalo to burn the clock and kick the field goal.

“It’s very disappointing to us,” said safety Chuck Clark. “We were preaching at halftime, ‘We’ve been in this situation before, and we have to finish it out.’ So, I think we know what we did and didn’t do. We have to finish.”

The reasons they have not closed out games vary. Against Miami, injuries compromised the secondary and resulted in breakdowns that were illuminated by a deficient pass rush. Against Buffalo, they were hurt by key penalties on offense and defense, as well as an inability to contain Allen once he began leaning on his legs to extend plays and gain yards for first downs or the game-tying touchdown.

The good news, as Campbell stressed, is that the season remains young and the Ravens are no worse than they were at the start of the day, despite the loss. They are tied for the best record in the AFC North and are optimistic that they are headed in the right direction.

Running back JK Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, looked as good as he has since returning this year, rushing for 41 yards on 13 carries and gaining 22 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, on four receptions. Jason Pierre-Paul also showed he has something to offer after being signed last week to help the pass rush. And former Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is expected to return soon after missing all but one game of last season due to injury.

Jackson, like Campbell, preached patience. They recalled the 2019 season, when the Ravens started 2-2 and were blown out, 40-25, in Week 4 by the Browns.

Baltimore responded by winning 12 in a row. So, perspective.