Ravens’ John Harbaugh: QB Tyler Huntley Erred on Goal-Line Fumble

The Ravens saw their postseason hopes turn on one Pivotal play Sunday night, and Coach John Harbaugh was left to explain his thinking on the crucial moment after his team’s wild-card loss to the Bengals.

Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled at the goal line with 11:39 to play in the fourth quarter while trying to jump over the pile and reach into the end zone with the football on a quarterback sneak. Instead, the ball was knocked out before crossing the goal line, and a 98-yard touchdown return by Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard ultimately clinched the game for Cincinnati.

