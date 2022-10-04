Ravens John Harbaugh Break Down Controversial 4th-and-Goal Decision

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens Coach John Harbaugh is facing scrutiny again for gambling on a 4th-and-goal late in the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Instead of letting kick Justin Tucker attempt a short field goal, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone, which gave the Bills the ball on the 25.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive capped by a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that gave Buffalo the 23-20 win.

Habaugh has no regrets.

“I feel the same way as I felt during the game and after the game,” he said. “I trust our players implicitly in everything. As a coach, I trust our offense to make plays and extend leads and all that; and I trust our defense to get stops, and I trust our special teams to make plays and flip field positions. So, you start with that. That’s what you always do. I think with that goes the obligation that the players trust me, too.

