Ravens’ JK Dobbins Fumes Over Goal-Line Fumble: ‘Why Am I Not Out There?’

Ravens running back JK Dobbins didn’t touch the ball once on a Pivotal second-half series in his team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday night, and he candidly voiced his displeasure after the game.

The ninth and decisive play over the drive came with 11:39 to play in the fourth quarter when Tyler Huntley went over the top on a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line. The ball was knocked loose by a defender before crossing the goal line, and Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard returned the fumble 98 yards for what turned out to be the winning touchdown.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button