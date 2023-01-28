Ravens interview Todd Monken for Offensive Coordinator job as Georgia Assistant eyes NFL return, per report

The Baltimore Ravens are in search of a new Offensive Coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman earlier this month, and like they did with their defensive Coordinator last year, the franchise may be looking among the college ranks for their new lead man. Per NFL Mediathe Ravens Interviewed Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken this week for their Offensive Coordinator vacancy.

Monken has been the Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach at Georgia for three seasons now, and he’s coming off of two straight national championships. In 2022, Georgia had the No. 5 offense in college football, as the Bulldogs averaged 501.1 yards of total offense and 41.1 points. Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett was named a Heisman finalist, as he threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

Monken has coached in the NFL before, as he has served as the wide receivers Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most recently the Offensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Monken has been eyeing a potential return to the NFL and that he’s also scheduled to speak with the Buccaneers regarding their open Offensive Coordinator position.

The Ravens are also reportedly interested in Los Angeles Rams passing game Coordinator Zac Robinson, Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten, Browns wide receivers coach/passing game Coordinator Chad O’Shea and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales.