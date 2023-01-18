Ravens Could Eye Outside Cornerback, WR With 22nd Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens earned the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and will have an opportunity to grab a playmaking cornerback or wide receiver with that selection.

Overall, Baltimore has five picks in the upcoming draft with early selection in rounds one and three. Their second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.

The Ravens are not expected to receive a compensatory draft pick for the first time since 2010.

Baltimore needs a playmaking wide receiver but has taken a wideout twice in the past four drafts, and might decide to pursue one in free agency.

The Ravens had the 22nd overall only one other time in their history, selecting wide receiver Mark Clayton from Oklahoma in 2005.

Here are some potential targets for the Ravens in the 2023 draft:

Devon Witherspoon, cornerback, Illinois

Breakdown: Witherspoon is a physical cornerback who would fit into the Ravens’ culture. There are some concerns about Witherspoon’s size — 6-foot-1, 180 pounds — but he makes up for that with his speed and coverage skills.

Rashee Rice, wide receiver, SMU

Breakdown: Rice — 6-2, 203 pounds — is a solid route runner and caught 96 passes for 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games this past season. They can make an immediate impact. Rice runs a 4.3-40.

Joey Porter Jr, cornerbackPenn State

Breakdown:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State

Breakdown: Smith-Njigba was hampered all of last season with a hamstring injury, but he still has a huge upside and is viewed as a first-round pick. Smith-Njigba set a Big Ten record with 1,606 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2021.

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, LSU

Breakdown: Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season. He has the potential to take the top off a defense and break open a game.