Ravens Could Eye Outside Cornerback, WR With 22nd Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens earned the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and will have an opportunity to grab a playmaking cornerback or wide receiver with that selection.

Overall, Baltimore has five picks in the upcoming draft with early selection in rounds one and three. Their second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.

