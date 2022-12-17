Ravens at Browns: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Baltimore Ravens go for their third straight win on Saturday when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. The Ravens have found ways to win the last two games against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, winning by a combined three points. The consecutive wins have pushed them to 9-4 on the season as they have now won six of their last seven games. It has kept them tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the top of the AFC North. Saturday, though, they will be looking to find a way to win but may be without their top two quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson has been out with a leg injury and Tyler Huntley left last week’s game with a concussion.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Browns will look to take advantage as they try and bounce back from a loss to the Bengals last weekend.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson once again struggled for the Browns and this time the defense could bail him out.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them to 5-8 on the season. They now must win the rest of their games if they want to have a shot to make the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.