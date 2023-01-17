Raúl Jiménez and ‘Chucky’ Lozano, into the Top 5 Mexican scorers in Europe

Only two Mexican soccer players have scored more than 100 goals in European football and two more could reach this number in the short term: Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano.

There is no Mexican like Hugo Sanchez, who has scored 314 goals in European football, 307 in the First Division, plus 7 that he achieved in Austria.

Below Sánchez is Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who has 127 goals. The two who can get to 100 goals, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, have 89 and 70 goals, respectively.

Who are the best Mexican goal scorers in Europe?

Only 20 Mexican soccer players have surpassed the 10-goal barrier scored in First Division Clubs in Europe and only 13 have scored more than 20 goals in Europe’s top leagues.

Five Mexicans who currently play in Europe have already scored 10 goals on the other side of the pond: Raúl, “Chucky”, Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, Andrés Guardado and Edson Álvarez, but this figure could be reached very soon Santiago Giménez, who at only 21 years old already has 7 goals in just 19 games played.

Giménez has just equaled the 7 goals scored by Jared Borgetti, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alan Pulido and Diego Reyes when they were in Europe. A total of 57 Mexicans have scored with a European club in the First Division, out of the 65 recorded.

‘Chicharito’ and Gio are the ones who have scored the most in different clubs, with 5.

Lozano has 3 goals and 3 assists this season with Napoli.

There are 8 Mexicans who played with First Division Clubs in Europe and could not score: José Ramón Sauto, Carlos Laviada, Javier Aguirre, Germán Villa, Sergio Almaguer, Carlos Ochoa, Ulises Dávila and Edson Rivera; the last 3 of the list were strikers.

Special cases are those of Guillermo “Wendy” Mendizábal and Daniel Díaz de León ‘Pirelo’, who played in Europe and scored, but with Second Division clubs, the first in the 80′s and the second in the 30′s.