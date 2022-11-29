Raue Center School For The Arts Presents A Ghost Tale For Mr. Dickens Jr.! – Shaw Local

Raue Center School For The Arts is proud to announce RCSA On Stage’s presentation of the Magic Tree House Collection’s A Ghost Tale For Mr. Dickens Jr.! Based on the book Magic Tree House #44: A Ghost Tale for Christmas Time, from the beloved Magic Tree House book series by Mary Pope Osborne, this fun, family-friendly 55-minute adaptation of a classic story is recommended for all ages.

In this adaptation written by Jenny Laird and Will Osborne, with lyrics by Randy Courts and Will Osborne and music by Randy Courts, the magic tree house whisks siblings Jack and Annie to the Foggy Streets of Victorian London, where they meet the famous author Charles Dickens and discover that he is suffering from severe writer’s block. Jack and Annie help Mr. Dickens Escape sad Memories that haunt him, and inspire him to write one of the Greatest holiday stories of all time.

RCSA On Stage will present this wonderful holiday show on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm, on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and on Sunday, December 4th at 3:00 pm

Adult tickets are $25, student tickets are $10, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

RCSA On Stage production workshops take students from rehearsal to production, from page to stage, working alongside Chicagoland Theater professionals. Students build on all the great performance Fundamentals that are taught in the classroom, then put those skills into practice for an audience as part of the cast for a full-scale production on Raue Center’s main stage! Past Productions included A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Pantomime, Seussical Kidsand Seussical Jr.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about the show or about Raue Center School For The Arts, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org