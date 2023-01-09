Raue Center School For The Arts Offers 2023 Winter/Spring Classes! – Shaw Local

Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) creates a welcoming space where students of all ages can let their creativity soar! Classes are taught by nationally-working industry professionals, led by Erick Buckley, Associate Director of Education, and Robin Irwin, Director of Education/Cultural Partnerships, both experienced Broadway Theater Actors and teachers.

RCSA is now offering a new semester of youth and adult classes, including new classes in acting for Film and TV, Improv, and Stand-up Comedy!

There are all new Improv classes for kids and adults! In Improv Kids I (grades 5 – 8), students will learn the same skills used by the performers at Second City and SNL, while building confidence and team-building. Adult Improv, for ages 18+, uses theater games, long- and short-form Improv exercises, and the magic of “Yes, and…”.

Sit Down to Stand-Up, for ages 18+, hones skills for becoming a better public speaker and creating a stand-up Comedy set. The class will be taught by John DaCosse, who has shared the stage with Comics Brad Garrett, Dave Chappelle, and Kevin James.

Bring the Joy of Theater to the life of your young star with Acting I (grades 2 to 5). The basics of Theater from every angle help them to experience the magic of being on stage.

Acting for TV and Film I, for grades 6 to 12, will teach unique skills to prepare your child’s performance for the camera. Instructors Michele Vazquez and James Knight have appeared on prime-time television shows like Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, as well as national TV commercials.

Broadway Bootcamp, for grades 5 to 8, combines the different elements that make up Musical Theatre: fully-choreographed dance numbers, fully-staged musical numbers with featured solos, improvised rehearsal techniques, and scene work.

Musical Theater I for grades 8 to 12 takes students through the process of choosing material, exploring context, and developing voice and acting skills into a fully realized performance.

RCSA Glee Club (grades 5 to 12) is for students of all skill levels. All genres of music will be sung: pop, musical theater, classic rock, and country – each singer will have their moment to shine.

Most classes culminate in a demonstration at the Winter/Spring Semester 2023 Showcase! Risk. Explore. Create. Classes are enrolling now, and the semester begins on January 31, 2023. Visit https://www.rauecenter.org/education/ for more information on enrollment and financial aid. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email r[email protected] .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org